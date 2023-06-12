‘Outlander’ Returns; ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (June 12-18)

Starz’s time-traveling drama series Outlander and AMC’s latest The Walking Dead spinoff headline the list of new and returning shows debuting on cable and streamers this week.

Outlander returns June 16 for its seventh season for more adventures between time traveler Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and her love Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Starz will air the first half of the 16-episode season this summer, with the second half debuting in 2024, according to the network.

AMC will continue its expansion of The Walking Dead Universe with a new drama series The Walking Dead: Dead City, debuting July 18. The six-episode series features two characters from the original series, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and they come together to survive a zombie-infested Manhattan in search of Maggie’s son, according to AMC. Also starring in the series is Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon and Zeljko Ivanek.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 12 to June 18. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:

June 14, The Full Monty (comedy), Hulu



June 15, Black Mirror (returning series), Netflix

June 15, Jagged Mind (horror movie), Hulu

June 15, Project Runway, (returning series), Bravo

June 15, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (returning series), Paramount Plus

June 16, Extraction 2 (action movie), Netflix

June 16, Stan Lee (documentary), Disney Plus

June 18, The Righteous Gemstones, (returning series), HBO