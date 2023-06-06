The CW’s LIV Golf Lineup Will Continue Amidst LIV-PGA Merger

The CW said the merger of rivals LIV Golf and the PGA Tour means no changes for LIV events on the network this year. The CW began airing LIV events in February. Next up is one at Real Club Valderrama in Spain June 30-July 2, then the Centurion Club in London July 7-9, The Greenbrier in West Virginia August 4-6, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey August 11-13, Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago September 22-24, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami October 20-22 and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia November 3-5.

The CW said in a statement: “This is an exciting day to unify and grow the game of golf. There is no change to the LIV Golf event schedule for 2023 on The CW. We look forward to broadcasting seven more exciting tournaments this year featuring the world's best golfers.”

The surprise deal will unite the long-established PGA and the DP World Tour with the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf, under a single owner, according to a press release.

The deal ends all litigation disputes between the parties. LIV Golf last year sued the PGA Tour alleging that the PGA Tour used its monopoly power to shut down competition. The PGA countersued LIV alleging that it illegally impeded contracts with PGA players.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

In a statement, LIV Golf and PGA Tour said the pair would “implement a plan to grow these combined commercial businesses, drive greater fan engagement and accelerate growth initiatives already underway.”

LIV Golf’s financing has drawn attention to human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

LIV talent includes Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

Immediate reaction from golf fans — and observers who felt for Rory McIlroy who publicly defended the PGA against the Saudi-backed newcomer — was mostly negative. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also had a sarcastic tweet about the move after PGA officials had lobbied against allowing Saudis to have a major stake in an American sport. “I guess maybe their concerns weren't really about human rights?” he tweeted.





