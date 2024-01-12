The CW Shares 2024 LIV Golf Events

The CW has announced the schedule for the 2024 LIV Golf season, with 14 events in eight countries. The schedule tees off February 2-4 at El Camaleon in Mayakoba, Mexico. The CW will air all the events on Saturday and Sunday afternoons on the network and CW app, with weekday rounds on the app.

The network will also feature LIV Golf in prime for the first time, as the action from the Las Vegas Country Club is on Friday, February 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. On Sunday, February 11, The CW has highlights from Vegas from 2 to 6 p.m.

After Mayakoba and Vegas, LIV Golf is on at Royal Greens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 2-3, then The Hong Kong Golf Club March 9-10, Trump National Doral in Miami April 6-7, The Grange in Adelaide, Australia April 27-28, Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore May 4-5, The Golf Club of Houston June 8-9, The Grove in Nashville June 22-23, Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia July 13-14, JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire, UK July 27-28 and The Greenbrier in West Virginia August 17-18.

The individual championship happens at a U.S. city to be named September 14-15, and the team championship is also at a U.S. city to be named September 21-22.

The golf talent includes Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.