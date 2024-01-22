TelevisaUnivision, Charter Reach Carriage Deal That Includes Ad-Supported ViX as Part of Bundle

TelevisaUnivision and Charter Communications said they reached a new multiyear distribution agreement that includes a version of the premium, ad-supported ViX streaming service that will be available to Charter’s Spectrum cable subscribers at no additional cost.

Charter reached a similar arrangement with The Walt Disney Co. last September that includes Disney’s streaming services as part of Charter’s TV service.

After a blackout, Charter said its subscribers should get access to programming that has migrated from ABC and Disney’s cable networks to streaming.

Disney agreed, clearing the way for a new template for relationships between distributors and programmers as streaming becomes the primary way consumers view content.

“We appreciate TelevisaUnivision’s willingness to fully support our new distribution framework, which is good for customers and a significant step forward for the video ecosystem,” Charter executive VP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said. “With this agreement, our customers will continue to enjoy access to TelevisaUnivision’s extensive Spanish-language programming, including entertainment and live sports, across multiple platforms. This furthers our goal of providing value to customers by including streaming apps with Spectrum services.”

In addition to ViX, Spectrum’s deal with TelevisaUnivision covers networks, including Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TL Novelas, TUDN, FOROtv, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música.

“We’re pleased to enter into an innovative deal with Charter that underscores a shared commitment to the growing Hispanic market and prioritizes their needs and interests, ensuring TelevisaUnivision’s leading content remains available to viewers for years to come,” TelevisaUnivision executive VP of global distribution and streaming partnerships Mike Angus said. “This deal demonstrates the value we can deliver to our partners and consumers by continuing to invest in both the linear and streaming platforms to create a complementary Spanish-language content ecosystem.”