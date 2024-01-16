TelevisaUnivision To Launch ViX Premium Tier With Ads in April

TelevisaUnivision said it plans to launch an ad-supported version of the premium tier of its ViX streaming service this year.

The new streaming service will offer ViX’s premium content at a lower price than the ViX Premium tier, which costs $6.99 a month.

The price for the new service has not yet been disclosed.

TelevisaUnivision will continue to offer ViX Gratis, the ad-supported free tier launched in 2022.

The company joins the race to bring ads to paid streaming services that were launched ad-free, such as Netflix and Disney Plus. The companies have found that they generate more revenue per subscriber with a lower subscription price that is more than offset by ad sales.

“Building on the success of our AVOD offering and our strong SVOD subscription growth, we are expanding access to our Premium offering with the new ViX Premium with Ads tier,“ Pierluigi Gazzolo, CEO of ViX at TelevisaUnivision, said. “This tier will provide U.S. subscribers with more options to enjoy the full offering of our original productions and live sports at a lower price point, further enhancing the accessibility to our service.

"ViX Premium with Ads will extend the reach of our product to more consumers and create additional opportunities for brands to engage with our growing audience,” he said.

Vix Gratis reaches more than 40 million Spanish-speaking Americans, TelemundoUnivision said.