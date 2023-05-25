Roku Adds ViX Premium To Roster of Subscription Channels

Roku and TelevisaUnivision reached an agreement that will make the premium tier of TelevisaUnivision’s ViX streaming service available via Roku’s Premium Subscription Lineup.

For subscribers, ViX Spanish-language programming will be available on The Roku Channel and integrated into other areas across the Roku platform.

“It’s never been easier for Roku users to find the premium content they want, and we're thrilled to connect millions of streamers with ViX’s unparalleled offering of Spanish-language entertainment and sports programming as a Premium Subscription,” said Randy Ahn, head of monetization & subscriptions at Roku. “We look forward to harnessing the multitude of integrated discovery experiences unique to Roku to help introduce ViX to new audiences.”

Vix programming will now be integrated into The Roku Channel. (Image credit: Roku)

Roku offers Premium Subscriptions from more than 50 services to users in the U.S.

ViX’s premium tier costs $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year with a seven-day free trial.

“ViX continues to drive continued momentum with steadfast demand from viewers, and we’re pleased to further expand its footprint on Roku by joining its Premium Subscriptions lineup, enabling ViX to unlock new audiences through The Roku Channel and be top of mind with viewers through the integrated discovery experiences unique to the Roku platform,” Adam Waltuch, executive VP of global distribution and streaming partnerships at TelevisaUnivision, said.

Premium programming on ViX includes original movies such as María Felix, La Doña and La Mujer del Diablo and series including Montecristo, Las Pelotaris 1926, Volver a Caer, De Viaje con los Derbez, and Mujeres Asesinas, plus sports programming including 7,000 hours of live soccer.