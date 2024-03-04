Telemundo Launches Election Year Initiative ‘Decisión 2024’

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is launching “Decisión 2024,“ a multiplatform election year initiative to engage and inform Latino voters.

Decisión 2024 will include expanded election news and campaign coverage, voter profiles, town halls, debates and registration drives.

Telemundo will also provide fact-checking tools to help viewers sort through claims made by the candidates.

Decisión 2024 kicks off with coverage of the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5.

The Noticias Telemundo digital news unit will live blog throughout the day and night, with contributions from reporters across all platforms.

Noticias Telemundo will also have live coverage and analysis of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 7.

Telemundo will increase its news programming with the launch in May of Noticias Telemundo Ahora, a 24/7 free ad-supported television (FAST) channel. The channel will feature five hours of original streaming-only newscasts daily.

Local Telemundo stations will also deliver in-depth election coverage and analysis about their state’s primary elections and results.

“Decisión 2024 is a clear manifestation of our commitment to engage U.S. Hispanics in the upcoming election,” Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said.

“By leveraging all areas of our company working closely with Noticias Telemundo, we plan to inform and motivate all eligible Latinos to participate in this important civic duty,” Fernández said. “Latinos have the ability to influence the outcome of this election and with Decisión 2024, we want to make sure they have all the information and resources they need to be active participants in this consequential electoral process.”

Telemundo said that 36.2 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in November, up from 32.2 million during the 2020 election.

NBC News and Telemundo will provide voters with the “Planifica Tu Voto” (Plan Your Vote) interactive tool, which provides information about the election, including state-by-state voting rules, identification requirements, law changes since the 2022 midterm elections, registration deadlines and procedures for early and mail-in voting.

The tool was built and is powered by the NBC News Data Graphics team, and the most up-to-date, real-time information supplied by the NBC News Decision Desk and politics team.

Working with a variety of nonpartisan organizations, Telemundo will also be engaging the Latino community with national and local voter registration drives, voter-education phone banks and community events.