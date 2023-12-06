Luis Fernández Named Chairman Of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Luis Fernández is returning to NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises as chairman, the company said.

Fernández replaces Beau Ferrari, who will become a senior advisor to Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCU News Group and NBCU for strategic growth opportunities.

Fernández, who will report to Conde, had been president of Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo’s news division before retiring in 2021.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Luis has time and again shown visionary leadership, building and growing the most successful Spanish language media organizations in the United States and overseas,” Conde said. “At this moment in Telemundo’s storied history, we are so fortunate to have someone of Luis’s experience and stature to rejoin our team and excited about what the future holds for Telemundo and its audiences under his leadership.”

Ferrari was chairman of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises for three years.

“Under Beau’s successful leadership, Telemundo has remained a highly influential voice to Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the nation,” Mr. Conde said. “He has led Telemundo during a transformative time. He and the team delivered innovative content across all platforms and record financial results. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role.”