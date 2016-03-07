Fernández Joins Telemundo as Executive VP of Network News

Telemundo appointed former Univision executive Luis Fernández as executive VP of network news.

Fernández replaces Luis Carlos Velez, who will become a news anchor and senior correspondent for Telemundo.

Fernández most recently had been CEO of Real Madrid for the Asia Pacific Region, previonsly he was president of entertainment for Univision and president of Univision Studios.

Fernández will oversee the network news operations and manage editorial direction programming and production. He will also oversee work closely with Mario Kreutzberger (Don Francisco) in producing and coordinating high profile interviews. Additionally, Fernández will aim to strengthen collaborations with NBC News and Telemundo’s stations.

“News plays a central role in terms of how we inform and empower our community,” said Cesar Conde, chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Luis Fernández will play a strategic role in leading our Network News division at a time when the U.S. Hispanic community is playing an increasingly important role in the transformation of our country.”

Fernandez will report to Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo.

“I join an excellent team of journalists and producers with three priorities: to compete and win; to investigate; and to win the digital battle,” said Fernández. “To be in News again is a dream come true. Above all, I am a journalist and news is my passion.”

Luis Carlos Vélez joined Telemundo News in 2015 as executive VP of Network News. Before joining Telemundo, he was anchor and news director in Caracol Television in Colombia. In that role he supervised all editorial content for Caracol News across its multimedia platforms, leading a team of more than 150 journalists