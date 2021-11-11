Patsy Loris Named President of Noticias Telemundo

Patsy Loris will become president of Telemundo's news division after Luis Fernández retires at year-end.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said that Patsy Loris will become president of Noticias Telemundo on Jan. 1, after Luis Fernández retires at the end of the year.

Loris is currently executive VP of Telemundo’s news division. She joined Noticas Telemundo in 2019 from Univision.

“Patsy is an experienced news leader and has made significant impact in our organization by strengthening Noticias Telemundo’s position as the leading Spanish-language news organization covering politics across all platforms,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“With three decades of news leadership, she is a highly regarded executive who will continue to grow our news properties, strengthen our news gathering operations and develop our news talent with a clear focus on serving our community with the news and information they need and expect every day,” Ferrari said.

Loris led Noticias Telemundo’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive coverage of the Presidential Inauguration and the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Before joining Telemundo, Fernández was CEO of Real Madrid for the Asia Pacific Region based in Beijing. Previously, he was president of Entertainment and president of Univision Studios for Univision Communications.

“Luis has been the driving force behind the growth of Telemundo network’s news properties and Noticias Telemundo’s positioning as one of the most respected news brands in the industry,” said Ferrari. “He has been a transformative leader and a great partner in helping Telemundo fulfill its vision to be the choice and voice of Latinos around the world. Having built an extraordinary news team, he leaves Noticias Telemundo in the hands of one of the industry’s most talented news professionals.”