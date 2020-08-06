NBC News, Noticias Telemundo Collaborate on Issues Affecting Hispanic Community

NBC News and Noticias Telemundo will collaborate on reports to air on both networks, starting Aug. 6, said Noah Oppenheim, NBC News president and Luis Fernandez, president of Telemundo Network News. With a focus on issues affecting the Hispanic community in America, “NBC News x Noticias Telemundo Reports” launches Aug. 6 with a joint piece on how critical testing and tracing are when it comes to preventing outbreaks, through the lens of agriculture and the food supply chain in California. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz and Noticias Telemundo’s Guad Venegas filed the report.

It will air in English on NBC News platforms, including Nightly News with Lester Holt, various MSNBC shows, NBC News NOW and Today, as part of the network’s “Search for Solutions: The American Economy.” The correspondents will also produce a Spanish-language version to air on all Noticias Telemundo newscasts at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. ET. Both pieces will also run on NBC News and Telemundo digital properties.

“We’re thrilled to formally partner with our colleagues at Telemundo in this new and meaningful way, shining a light on stories and issues that affect a significant and rapidly-growing group of Americans, and reaching them in whichever language they consume news. Only at NBC is this kind of collaboration between two great news organizations possible,” said Oppenheim.

“This exciting new collaboration with NBC News will expand our coverage of the most important issues for Hispanics in both English and Spanish at a crucial time for our community,” said Fernandez. “With the country facing a global pandemic and heading into a historic election, it’s critical we provide our viewers with information that is reliable and factual, in both languages, and above all, that we Tell it Like It Is – las cosas como son.”

Next week, Morgan Radford and Nicole Suarez will file a report on the impact of remote learning on the millions of families who do not speak English as a first language, to appear on the same shows and platforms, also with English and Spanish-language versions. This report will be part of NBC News’ larger special series next week: “Coronavirus and the Classroom.”

Both part of NBCUniversal, NBC News and Telemundo said this is the first time the two divisions are collaborating in this way, having partnered in the past on presidential debates and other special events. Upcoming pieces in this series will include contributions from NBC News and Noticias Telemundo’s investigative teams, and more joint reporting efforts leading up to the 2020 elections.