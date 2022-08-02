Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil', 'Live' Tie for Top of Talk

Talk’s top three, Dr. Phil, Live with Kelly and Ryan and Kelly Clarkson, were the loudest voices in the hotly contested 15-show category, and the only ones in the group gaining ground in the midsummer session ending July 24.

CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil spiked 7% week to week and 15% over the prior two weeks to a five-week high 1.5 live plus same day national Nielsen rating, despite being in repeats. That tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which also rose 7% to a 1.5 at the head of the talk show class. Live has been no. 1 in the genre 47 times in the last 62 weeks, including 16 ties with Phil.

Among women 25-54, Nielsen’s No. 1 ranking went to Kelly and Ryan, which ruled with a 0.6. NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson broke out of the pack and popped for a 14% increase to a 0.8, snaring sole possession of third place.

After that, CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, remnants of Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which have both ended their original runs, and CBS’ renewed Drew Barrymore, were all steady at 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.6, 0.6, 0.5, and 0.4, respectively.

Sony’s in-and-out talker The Good Dish, NBCU’s no-longer-in-original-production Jerry Springer, and Fox’s canceled Nick Cannon, all continued to stew at a 0.3.

And bringing up the rear, repeats of Warner Bros.’ The Real and CBS’ The Doctors, neither of which will be returning, were relegated to a 0.2.

For The Real that was the seventh straight week at that level and a 72nd such diagnosis in a row for The Doctors.

Back on the positive side, library episodes of CBS’ legal juggernaut Judge Judy strengthened 2% to a three-week high 4.4 ranking, fourth on the overall chart and crushing the court shows for a 1,348th consecutive week -- or every week for more than 25 years.

CBS’ Hot Bench also bagged a favorable verdict, elevating 8% to a 1.3 to rank as syndication’s second highest court. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court, and NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry were all on par with the prior week’s 0.7, 0.5, 0.4, and 0.4, respectively.

Wrigley Media’s newcomer Relative Justice recovered 33% back to a 0.4, tying Jerry and Divorce.

Turning to strips airing in prime access time periods, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud inched up 2% to a 5.2 to rule the game shows and all of syndication. CBS’ Jeopardy!, which had been tied at the top the week before, CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno, and Fox’s 25 Words or Less, were all flat at 5.1, 4.5, 0.7, and 0.7, respectively.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 0.4 for the third week in a row. Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute, tumbled 20% to a new series low 0.4 and landed in a tie with Funny.

On the magazine rack, CBS’ Inside Edition added 5% to a 2.1. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight spurted 6% to a three-week high 1.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held its ground at a 0.7. Fox’s TMZ fell 14% to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which will be losing its legendary senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey next month, was hit with numerous top 10 market preemptions including New York and Los Angeles on multiple days and gave back 17% to a 0.5.

Lisa G., as she is fondly known in TV circles, is America’s longest-running entertainment show exec producer, having led the Emmy winning programming for 22 years. Key Extra vets Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel have reportedly tagged to take over.

CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation were stagnant at 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

In off-net, Warner Bros.’ sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory imploded, eroding 11% to a new series low 1.7. Disney’s Last Man Standing jumped 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon skidded 13% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Modern Family, Sony’s The Goldbergs, and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which all maintained a 0.7 and Disney’s Family Guy, which grew 17% to a 0.7. Sony’s Seinfeld showed serenity now with a 0.6 for the 15th straight week. And finally Disney’s black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom both remained at a 0.5. ■