'DailyMailTV,' 'The Doctors' Ending After This Season

'DailyMailTV,' with Thomas Roberts and Alicia Quarles, is ending its syndicated run this summer.

DailyMailTV and The Doctors are joining such series as Nick Cannon, The Good Dish and Judge Jerry on their way out of syndication after this season.

That DailyMailTV is ending was confirmed by a spokesman, while separate sources confirmed that The Doctors is completing its run.

“After five seasons of breaking countless exclusive stories, DailyMailTV will be ending its television run this summer,” a show spokesman said in a statement.

DailyMailTV premiered in September 2017 and is based on British tabloid The Daily Mail and its highly trafficked website, MailOnline. It was initially hosted by Jesse Palmer but was hosted by Thomas Roberts for the past two years with Alicia Quarles as senior news correspondent.

DailyMailTV is produced by Stage 29 Productions and executive produced by Carla Pennington, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, Jeffrey Wilson, Eric Beesemyer and Daily Mail publisher, editor-in-chief and CEO Martin Clarke. It is distributed by CBS Media Ventures, which also sells the advertising.

The Doctors, which is also produced by Stage 29 Productions and the executive producing trio of Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw and Carla Pennington, premiered in syndication in 2008 with a panel of five doctors hosting. In the past several years, the show has been hosted by only one doctor, with one of the original hosts, plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, taking over this season.

DailyMail TV averaged a 0.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, in the week ended March 27, the most recent week that national ratings are available, while The Doctors has averaged a 0.2 for the past 55 weeks.

Deadline first reported this story.