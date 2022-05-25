‘Relative Justice’ Returning for Season Two

Relative Justice, Wrigley Media’s rookie court show, is returning for a second season, the company said Wednesday.

Thus far, the show is cleared in 87% of the market for the 2022-23 television season on such station groups as Cox Media Group, CBS Television Stations, E.W. Scripps Company, Gray Television, Mission Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna, and Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Relative Justice is produced in Lexington, Kentucky, and stars Rhonda Wills as the judge. Wills is an attorney who founded her own law firm in Houston and is licensed to practice law in Texas, New York and California. She also has appeared as a legal contributor for CNN and other media outlets.

Joining Wills in the courtroom is bailiff Brandon White, who is a law enforcement officer with the Georgetown Police Department and hails from Scott County, Kentucky.

Relative Justice is this season's only rookie show to make it to season two, with Debmar-Mercury's Nick Cannon and Sony Pictures Television's The Good Dish both getting canceled. And several other shows joined Cannon and Good Dish in cancellation, including Warner Bros.' The Real, NBCU's Judge Jerry and CBS' DailyMailTV and The Doctors.

Also leaving the air after this season is Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which the host chose to end after 19 seasons, and NBCUniversal's Maury, the host of which is retiring after 31 seasons.

Relative Justice is executive produced and showrun by Sandra Allen, who also has executive produced Judge Steve Harvey and Judge Jerry. Also executive producing are court TV veteran Lou Dennig, Wrigley Media’s Misdee Wrigley Miller and Ross Babbit, and Gary Apple and Barry Bloom of Bloom ‘N Apple Entertainment.

Relative Justice is produced by Wrigley Media Group, in association with Bloom ‘N Apple Entertainment, and distributed by David Bulhack, president and founder of Big Fish Entertainment. 150 original half-hour episodes of the court strip will be taped from Wrigley Woodhill Studios in Lexington. ■