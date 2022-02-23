‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to End After 14 Seasons

Talk show host Wendy Williams’ long running syndicated show will soon come to an end, 14 years after its debut.

Williams, who hasn’t hosted the The Wendy Williams Show this season due to ongoing health issues, will be replaced this fall in the time slot by Sherri Shepherd, who will host her own talk show Sherri, according to syndication company Debmar-Mercury. Shepard has been one of several rotating hosts for The Wendy Williams Show in Williams’ absence.

According to CNN, Williams – who launched The Wendy Williams show in 2008 – said in a statement that she “understands why this decision was made from a business point of view and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

In a 2014 interview with Multichannel News, Williams talked about her initial decision to move from radio to television and what The Wendy Williams Show represented to her from a personal and business perspective.