Susan Rover Out As NBCU CEO Mike Cavanaugh Restructures

NBCUniversal is being restructured into four units by Mike Cavanagh, the president of parent company Comcast who has been running NBCU since CEO Jeff Shell was dismissed in April.

The biggest change is the consolidation of NBCU’s studio and content businesses for film and television under Donna Langley, who was named chairman, NBCUniversal Studio Group and chief content officer.

Susan Rovner, who had been chairman, entertainment content for NBCU Television and streaming, will be leaving the company.

Donna Langley (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

“Donna has been shaping the cultural conversation and creating the framework for what a modern-day studio can accomplish through bold content, impactful marketing and business model innovation,” Cavanagh said in a memo to staff Thursday. “She will leverage her longstanding relationships with the creative community and ability to partner with the most prolific storytellers in our business to unlock a seamless cross-portfolio creative strategy including programming, distribution and marketing across film, television and streaming,”

In his memo, Cananagh said he intends to continue to lead NBCU and not name a new CEO, while continuing as president of Comcast.

As part of the reorg, Mark Lazarus becomes chairman NBCUniversal Media Group, overseeing the company’s television networks, direct-to-consumer businesses including Peacock, the NBC Sports Group and NBC affiliate relations. Lazaraus will also permanently oversee ad sales, with interim ad sales chairman Mark Marshall reporting to him, as well as the content distribution operation headed by Matt Bond.

Reporting to both Langley and Lazarus is Frances Berwick, who was named chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Frances will add original content across broadcast, cable and Peacock to her current responsibilities running our linear entertainment networks,” Cavanagh said.

Mark Lazarus (Image credit: NBCUniveral)

Cesar Conde expands his role as chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, and will oversee NBCU Local, which continues to report to Valari Staab, and the NBCU Telemundo Enterprises Group, headed by Beau Ferrari.

Mark Woodbury will continue to be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences

“Over the past couple of months, I’ve been inspired by our people. Individuals at all levels of the company have stepped up, filled voids, and enabled NBCU to continue operating seamlessly. We have not missed a beat. I’m grateful to the entire leadership team for the stability and strength they bring to this company,” Cavanagh said.

The company is pursuing the right business strategy and is well positioned as a part of Comcast, he added.

“Our ability to take advantage of being one company sets us apart,” he said. "First, the diversity of businesses within NBCU strengthen each other. Symphony – and the philosophy that we are better together– is core to how we operate. We also have the strength and benefit of being part of Comcast. We have $120 billion in revenue, the majority of which is in growth categories, including broadband, wireless, business services, parks, streaming and studios, and this is growing nearly 10%t year over year. And we have the strongest balance sheet in the industry. Together this gives us the capacity to continue investing in our future. Our position of strength is an advantage for every part of this company.”

Cavanagh acknowledged that trends including cord cutting and competition from big tech companies present challenges to NBCU. “But I firmly believe that we have the business strategy, management depth, and financial strength to emerge as long-term winners and value creators as the media landscape evolves,” he said.

The NBCU leadership team will also include: Kimberley Harris, executive VP of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal; Anand Kini, executive VP, corporate strategy, Comcast Corporation and Chief Financial Officer, NBCUniversal; Adam Miller, executive VP, NBCUniversal, who oversees Communications, Human Resources, Operations and Technology; and Craig Robinson, executive VP and Chief Diversity Officer.