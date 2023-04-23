NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Exits After ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has exited the company after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, parent Comcast said late Sunday (April 23).



"Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct," the company said.



Shell was contrite in his exit statement: "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," he wrote. "I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”



Shell took over the reins of NBCU in 2019 from Steve Burke. He had been head of NBC Film and Entertainment.



Shell first joined Comcast in 2005 from News Corp.



Shell is also former chairman of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, which at the time oversaw U.S.-backed international media including Voice of America.