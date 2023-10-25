Studio71 Dresses Up for Halloween on Roku Channel

Trick or treat: Studio71 is delivering more than 250 scary videos and nearly 120 hours of content from creators and influencers to The Roku Channel in time to stream for free for Halloween.

The videos include do-it-yourself spells from Troom Troom, with 23.8 million YouTube subscribers; gaming adventures from FGTeeV (22.5 million YouTubs subs) and creepy challenges from GamingwithKev and GameGrumps (10.9 million and 5.4 million subscribers, respectively).

Other creators delivering spooky content include Adam B, FV Family, GrayStillPlays, JonesGotGame, Leah Ashe, Thoughty2 and Prince Family Clubhouse.

Studio71 had been working to bring its network of creators to new platforms. Over the past year, Studio71 has secured deals with free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and ad-supported VOD services including Amazon Freevee and TCL smart TVs.

At the same time, the over-the-top content library from its creator network has expanded by 400%.