Studio71 Expands OTT Network In Deal With TCL Falcon

Studio71 creators including (left to Right in foreground) Browney, FGTeeV, FunnyMike, Kelsi Davies, Rob the Ranger, Matthew Santoro

Studio71 said it made a distribution agreement with TCL Falcon that will bring videos from Studio71 creators to about 6 million TCL Smart TV users.

The videos cover genres including gaming, comedy, horror, fitness and wildlife.

“We are thrilled to partner with TCL, one of the best-selling TV brands in the US, to bring high-quality content from top creators to TCL smart TV users. The partnership will provide Studio71 creators with an exciting opportunity to expand their reach and revenue, as their content is featured alongside leading TV brands on the platform,” said Studio71 Co-CEOs Adam Boorstin and Matt Crowley in a statement.

Studio71 will be distributing the creators content as engaging programming blocks edited for long-form viewing.

Creators whose videos will be streamed include gaming creator FGTeeV, who has 42 million followers; comedy creator FunnyMike, with 27 million followers; horror maker Matthew Santoro, with 8 million followers; fitness creator Browney, with 8 million followers; paranormal creator Kelsi Davies with 8 million followers; and wildlife filmmaker Rob the Ranger with 2 million followers.

Studio71 plans to update its content regularly, allowing viewers to discover fresh and trending videos.

"As TV and media consumption continues to evolve with audiences expecting holistic offerings from platforms, partnering with Studio71 to bring premium digital content to viewers strengthens TCL's position to tackle the next era of streaming best," says Rebecca Wan, business development director at TCL Falcon. "We are excited to bring digitally native series to audiences, empowering us to diversify our series offerings, expand our content library, and secure a new generation of TV viewers."

Studio71's OTT division helps creators distribute and monetize their original content across AVOD, FAST channels, and connected TVs.

With its TCL deal, Studio71 is bolstering its OTT distribution network. Currently, the company distributes over one million hours of creator content monthly across 150 apps on connected TVs and operates a variety of FAST channels on Pluto, Roku TV, Vizio, and Amazon Freevee.

In the past year, Studio71’s OTT division has doubled its CTV creator network distribution and grown its OTT platform library by 400%.