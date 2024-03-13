Starz Sets ‘Power’ Prequel ‘Origins’

Starz will expand its Power universe by developing a prequel series that follows the origins of popular Power characters Ghost and Tommy.

The Origins series is the fourth spinoff of the Power franchise, following Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Power’s original Ghost and Tommy characters were played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora, respectively. Sikora reprised that role in Power Book IV: Force, which is currently filming its third season in Chicago.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power, it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

Sascha Penn will serve as executive producer for Origins, along with Courtney Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton.