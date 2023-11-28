Starz Orders Season 4 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Prior to Its Season 3 Premiere

Starz has renewed its drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan in advance of its December 1 season three premiere.



The series, the second spinoff series from Starz's Power franchise, has already begun production on its fourth season. Power Book III: Raising Kanan tells the origins of Power character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire, according to Starz.

MeKai Curtis stars in the series along with Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown and Malcolm Mays. Power creator Courtney Kemp serves as executive producer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan along with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Sascha Penn, Mark Canton, Chris Selak and Kevin Fox.

“We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power," Starz original programming president Kathryn Busby said in a statement. "We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more.”