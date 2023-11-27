‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Returns; ‘Thriller 40’ Hits Screens: What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

The return of Starz drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the launch of Showtime’s documentary on Michael Jackson’s Thriller album top the list of weekly show premieres heading into December.

The third season of Starz’s second Power spinoff debuts December 1 and continues to follow the Thomas family as they confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity, Starz said. Mekai Curtis returns as Kanan, along with Patina Miller and London Brown.

Showtime on December 2 will premiere its Thriller 40 music documentary focused on the 40th anniversary of the king of pop’s milestone 1983 album, which remains the best-selling worldwide album ever.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of November 27-December 3. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

November 28: South To Black Power (documentary), HBO

November 29: Slow Horses (returning series), Apple TV Plus

November 29: The Artful Dodger (dramedy), Hulu

November 30: Bookie (comedy), Max

November 30: Obliterated (comedy), Netflix

December 1: May December (drama movie), Netflix

December 1: The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd (documentary series), History