‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Returns; ‘Thriller 40’ Hits Screens: What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of Starz drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the launch of Showtime’s documentary on Michael Jackson’s Thriller album top the list of weekly show premieres heading into December.
The third season of Starz’s second Power spinoff debuts December 1 and continues to follow the Thomas family as they confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity, Starz said. Mekai Curtis returns as Kanan, along with Patina Miller and London Brown.
Showtime on December 2 will premiere its Thriller 40 music documentary focused on the 40th anniversary of the king of pop’s milestone 1983 album, which remains the best-selling worldwide album ever.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of November 27-December 3. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
November 28: South To Black Power (documentary), HBO
November 29: Slow Horses (returning series), Apple TV Plus
November 29: The Artful Dodger (dramedy), Hulu
November 30: Bookie (comedy), Max
November 30: Obliterated (comedy), Netflix
December 1: May December (drama movie), Netflix
December 1: The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd (documentary series), History
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid