Starz Greenlights Second Season of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Starz has renewed its Power spinoff series Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a second season prior to the drama series' July 18 premiere.

The series, the second spinoff from the Power universe behind Power Book II: Ghost, follows the early years of Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, said the network. The series stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays and Hailey Kilgore.

Sascha Penn will serve as executive producer alongside Jackson and Courtney Kemp, said Starz.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”