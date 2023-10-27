Showtime Drums Up December Debut for Michael Jackson ‘Thriller 40’ Documentary

Showtime has set a December 2 Paramount Plus premiere date for its documentary feature Thriller 40 focusing on music icon Michael Jackson's record-breaking album.

The Thriller 40 special chronicles the 40th anniversary of Jackson's Thriller — the best-selling worldwide album of all time — by looking back at the making of the recording as well as the release of the accompanying short films that redefined the music-video format, the network said.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with such celebrities as Usher, Mary J. Blige, Will.I.Am, Mark Ronson, Misty Copeland, Maxwell and John Landis, Thriller 40 focuses on the project that launched Michael Jackson into mega-stardom and to this day continues to influence all aspects of culture and entertainment, Showtime said.

Thriller 40 is produced by Optimum Productions and Company Name, with Colin Hanks, Sean Stuart, John Branca and John McClain serving as producers.