Starz Renews ‘Power Book IV: Force’
Third spinoff in ‘Power’ franchise to return for season 3
Starz will add another season to its Power franchise with a season three renewal of Power Book IV: Force.
The series, the third spinoff in the Power franchise, stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan — a character from the first Power series — as he attempts to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago, according to the network.
Also starring in the series are Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez and Adrienne Walker.
“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy, and we’re thrilled to deliver.”
Power Book IV: Force is executive produced by Gary Lennon, Courtney Kemp, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp and Chris Selak.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.