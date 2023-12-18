Starz Renews ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Starz will add another season to its Power franchise with a season three renewal of Power Book IV: Force.

The series, the third spinoff in the Power franchise, stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan — a character from the first Power series — as he attempts to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago, according to the network.

Also starring in the series are Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez and Adrienne Walker.

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy, and we’re thrilled to deliver.”

Power Book IV: Force is executive produced by Gary Lennon, Courtney Kemp, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp and Chris Selak.