‘Power Book IV: Force’ Premiere Sets Starz Record for Multiplatform Viewers

Starz drew more than 3 million multiplatform views Sunday for the premiere of its original series Power Book IV: Force, the network said Thursday.

The series, the fourth series in the Power franchise that focuses on Power's Tommy Eagan character played by Joseph Sikora, drew 3.3 million multiplatform viewers on Sunday, according to the network. That number is expected to build on that number as more platforms report, according to Starz.

The Feb. 6 Power Book IV: Force premiere followed the season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost.

“The Power Universe continues to deliver worldwide hit series with incredible performance that compares favorably with many other high-profile streaming series,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz President and CEO in a statement. “We’re excited to see these strong early numbers for the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, which is poised to join our growing lineup of tentpole series at Starz that have global multiplatform season average views in the nine to ten million range.” ■