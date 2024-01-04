Sinclair Boosts Major-Market Carriage of Multicast Nets in Deal With CBS Station Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it made a new distribution deal with CBS Stations that improves the major-market distribution of Sinclair’s digital multicast networks.

Most of the changes move a Sinclair network down the dial closer to where the most-watched major network affiliates can be found by over-the-air viewers.

In some markets, the Sinclair networks also gain carriage on cable and satellite.

Comet moves to digital Channel 2.5 on WCBS New York, from Channel 33.6 on Weigel Broadcasting-owned MeTV affiliate WJLP Middletown Township, New Jersey.

In San Francisco, Comet is now on KPIX’s Channel 5.5 from Channel 44.2 on KPYX.

Charge moves to Channel 9.3 on KCAL Los Angeles from Channel 56.6 on KDOC Anaheim, California.

In Chicago, Charge is now on Channel 2.5 on WBBM. Charge had been off the air in the Windy City.

Charge is on KYW’s Channel 3.5 in Philadelphia. It had been on Nexstar Media Group-owned WPHL’s Channel 17.4

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our networks’ distribution and the strengthening of our impactful partnership with CBS, showcasing our commitment to delivering compelling content to a broader audience across the U.S.,” Sinclair senior VP, distribution Lee Schlazer said.

Other distribution changes put Sinclair’s TBD on WBFS-TV’s Channel 33.6 in Miami, Channel 57.2 on WPSG-TV in Philadelphia and Channel 44.2 on KPYX-TV in San Francisco.

TBD also added 1 million cable homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The Nest — recently converted from Stadium — appears on KCAL’s Channel 9.2 in Los Angeles and Channel 44.4 on KPYX in San Francisco.