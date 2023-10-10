Sinclair Launching New Multicast Network Dubbed ‘The Nest’

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it plans to launch a new over-the-air multicast network called The Nest on Oct. 30.

The channel will program what Sinclair calls “comfort food programming,” with home improvements, true crime, reality and celebrity driven shows.

The Nest replaces the Stadium network on broadcast stations across the country. Sinclair sold control of Stadium to Jerry Reinsdorf’s Silver Chalice in May.

At launch the The Nest be available in more than 50% of all US over-the-air television households and will be carried by stations in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas - Ft. Worth, Boston, San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose and Seattle-Tacoma, Sinclair said.

The Nest joins Sinclair’s lineup of national broadcast networks , Comet, Charge!, and TBD

During primetime, The Nest will feature series such as Growing up Gotti, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Steven Segal: Lawman, Ice Road Truckers, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Wahlburgers.

Daytime programming includes Flipping Boston, Flipping San Diego, Sell This House, American Justice and Cold Case Files.

“We’re excited to bring this breadth of hit library series to add another layer to The Stack, Sinclair’s portfolio of linear networks featuring Comet, Charge! and TBD. The Nest couples the power and growth of free-to-consumer, over-the-air distribution with great content that viewers love. We’re confident the combination will deliver a premium experience for audiences and a great environment for advertisers,” said Scott Ehrlich, chief innovation officer at Sinclair.