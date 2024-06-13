Seedtag Picks Foursquare To Measure Ad Impact On Foot Traffic

Contextual advertising company Seedtag said it has picked Foursquare to help it measure how effective campaign are at generating foot traffic and sales

Foursquare uses machine language to evaluate data it gets on the geographic location of consumers before and after they are exposed to ad campaigns.

The data is particularly useful for quick-service restaurants, retailers and package good makers who sell their products in brick-and-mortar stories.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with Foursquare, providing our clients with the ability to measure in-store impact and the ROI of their ad spend," said Mike Villalobos, VP of Strategy, North America at Seedtag. “Our emphasis is on aligning Seedtag's performance with meaningful business metrics to enhance accuracy and optimize ad effectiveness. Working with Foursquare allows us to prove that our sophisticated, AI-powered targeting, creative and placement optimization tools do more to drive action than other metrics.”

“Foursquare is thrilled to have Seedtag join the network of hundreds of top ad-tech partners measuring and optimizing their media campaigns using Foursquare Attribution," added Jim Watson, senior VP of Business Development at Foursquare.