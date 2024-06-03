Seedtag Boosts CTV Capabilities With Acquisition of Beachfront

Seedtag, which recently launched its Contextual TV offering for connected TV advertising, said it acquired Beachfront Media, a sell-side platform with direct access to CTV inventory.

The combined companies said they will be able to offer advertisers more effective CTV advertising strategies for targeting viewers and better performing campaigns at a time when marketers are spending more of their ad budgets on CTV.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chris Maccaro (Image credit: Beachfront Media)

“With a decade of experience maximizing campaign effectiveness on the open web by leveraging contextual AI, Seedtag is now well-equipped to help brands, agencies and publishers navigate the challenges of CTV advertising,” said Jorge Poyatos, co-CEO & co-founder of Seedtag.

“With the acquisition of Beachfront, we will further enrich our unique Contextual TV solution by incorporating a native platform into our stack, adding additional signals to our AI, and expanding our publisher partnerships,” Poyatos said. “This move aligns perfectly with our mission to create the most effective advertising technology for a privacy- first world, now also available on CTV.”

Beachfront was founded in 2007. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker’s investment firm PSP Partners acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners.

Jorge Poyatos (Image credit: Seedtag)

“In recent years, the CTV advertising ecosystem has undergone significant growth and transformation. Beachfront has proudly served at the forefront of this industry-wide change, helping premium CTV media sellers to drive monetization and deliver exceptional viewer experiences,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO at Beachfront. "As a leader in contextual advertising, Seedtag’s unique solutions, global footprint, and scaled demand partnerships will help advance Beachfront’s services and create value for our CTV publisher partners,” Maccaro said.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Beachfront works with AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Fubo, Paramount, Philo, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision and Xumo.

Seedtag was founded in 2014 in Madrid by former Google executives. It now has 600 employees and offices in Spain, France, Italy, the U.K., Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Peru, Canada, India as well as the U.S.

“As we have done on the open web, Seedtag is committed to bringing unique, innovative solutions to contextualizing CTV programming. The acquisition of Beachfront will help accelerate these efforts by combining access to direct premium supply with our proprietary approach to the creation of privacy-first audiences, creative and placement optimization, as well as insightful, action-oriented, reporting and measurement.” said Brian Danzis, president, North America at Seedtag.