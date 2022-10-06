Networks Adopt Ad Serving Tech From Beachfront Via Canoe

Beachfront and Canoe Ventures said a group of TV networks have adopted Beachfront’s unified ad serving technology and Canoe’s Service Assurance , which inserts commercials across connected TV and traditional set-top-box TV.

The programmers employing the technology include Afro TV, It’s Real Good TV, Kabillion, ToonAVision and TV One, with Epix using it for in-house promos.

“Unified ad serving across CTV and set-top box VOD supply is critical functionality that programmers are demanding as the lines between platforms continue to blur,” Beachfront CEO Chris Maccaro said. “Enabling interoperability of TV ad inventory for our clients and their ad operations teams is a feat that many platforms have been unable to accomplish. We’re thrilled to bolster our existing partnership with Canoe in a way that unlocks new revenue streams and more cost-efficient monetization options for programmers, and affords brands easier access to premium, cross-screen TV inventory.”

In addition to servicing direct-sold ads, programmers can use the technology from Beachfront and Canoe to create programmatic private marketplace deals.

“As the television landscape continues to fragment across traditional and streaming environments, programmers and media buyers alike are seeking more uniform ways to execute, service, and optimize their advertising campaigns,” Canoe senior VP and general manager Mark Shepard said. “Being able to offer campaign management through our existing Service Assurance offering and Beachfront’s ad server solves a major headache for our partners, streamlining the process of monetizing CTV and traditional TV ad inventory for programmers.”

Beachfront and Canoe said their technology gives programmers more efficiency, increased revenue and a clean ad experience for viewers. Advertisers and agencies can buy CTV and set-top box TV ad inventory through a single marketplace, reaching both traditional TV viewers and cord-cutters.

“Being able to scale our ad business across our traditional cable VOD and IPTV platforms are crucial to TV One’s growth,” TV One senior VP, network operations John Fant said. “And having great software and service like this optimizes our ad revenue possibilities.”

“Canoe has been at the forefront of advertising on TV, and now with the addition of Beachfront and the ability to combine CTV and [set-top box] VOD, we see the future growth to be exponential,” Kabillion president of programming and operations Stevan Levy said. ■