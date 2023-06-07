Spectrum Reach Taps Beachfront for Programmatic Ad Serving

Spectrum Reach, Charter Communications’s ad-sales unit, said it will use Beachfront Media as its sell-side ad server.

Working with Beachfront will enable Spectrum Reach to sell ads to programmatic buyers across traditional set-top box TV, connected TV and online video platforms.

“Our collaboration with Beachfront is moving the industry forward by unlocking the massive scale of linear TV and providing programmatic TV buyers with new inventory sources,” Rob Klippel, senior VP, advertising products & strategy at Spectrum Reach, said. “For Spectrum Reach, the innovation achieved through this partnership will empower advertisers to more efficiently and effectively reach their audiences across all TV platforms, in a privacy-focused way.”

At launch, advertisers and programmatic traders can buy a convergent TV supply from Spectrum Reach and Beachfront through approved demand-side platform partners.

“As CTV and traditional cable TV have converged, media owners and distributors have sought more consolidated, efficient ways to manage and monetize their premium ad inventory,” Beachfront CEO Chris Maccaro said. “Our partnership with Spectrum Reach is another exciting example of how Beachfront’s award-winning technology is helping modern TV media sellers unlock the full value of their multi-screen inventory and streamline ad operations.”

Spectrum Reach’s patent-pending technology, which incorporates Beachfront’s sell-side ad server, enables the insertion and delivery of linear advertising in a QAM set-top box environment. The new arrangement with Beachfront wallows Spectrum Reach to sell linear and streaming TV inventory in a more automated, fluid and interoperable manner, enabling advertisers to buy premium, multiscreen media on an impression basis through a unified marketplace.