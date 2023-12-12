Seedtag Names Chad Schulte Senior VP, Agency Partnerships

Seedtag, a contextual advertising company, said it appointed Chad Schulte as senior VP, U.S. agency partnerships and strategy, a new post.

Schulte had been VP, strategic partnerships at Nexxen.

In his new role, Schulte will aim to deepen and enhance Seedtag’s holding company partnership by connecting them with new artificial intelligence-driven marketing applications.

”We are excited to welcome Chad to the Seedtag leadership team as we enter a period of significant growth,“ Brian Danzis, managing director, USA at Seedtag, said. ”His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the advertising and digital media industry will be invaluable as we grow Seedtag’s agency partnerships, providing innovative solutions for clients.”

Before Nexxen, Schulte was with iNvolved Media, Videology, Brand.net and Microsoft.

“I am thrilled for the massive opportunity at hand with the sunsetting of digital identifiers, pending digital privacy legislation, and general transition to a more consumer-friendly open internet in the coming year,” Schulte said.

“It is an honor to be part of an international team that has brought together some of the best AI technology and expert talent,” Schulte said. “I look forward to helping our agency partners navigate the complexities, opportunities, and rapid changes of this new era.”