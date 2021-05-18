TVSquared Adds Foursquare Data To Gauge Ad Impact

TVSquared said its ADvantage platform is integrating location data from Foursquare in order to measure the impact of TV commercials on physical business outcomes including foot traffic and store visits.

The data covers linear, over-the-top and connected TV ads and brands get feedback on their campaign on a same-day basis.

“From an advertiser’s perspective, measurable outcomes come in many shapes and sizes – from a website visit to an actual purchase,” said Bob Ivins, chief strategy officer at TVSquared. “As the world awakens from COVID-19 lockdowns, adding location data to our platform connects TV ad exposure data to actual foot traffic, supporting the attribution needs of brands with physical locations, including retailers, QSRs and auto dealers.”

One brand working with TVSquared is UntuckIt, the casual shirt company.

“UntuckIt has a strong presence both online and in store, so if we are measuring outcomes we need to include both digital and offline activity,” said Alberto Corral, VP of marketing & business development at UntuckIt. “As the world begins to transition from lockdowns, connecting cross-platform TV ad spend to all outcomes is a high priority. We are eager to leverage the location data within TVSquared’s ADvantage platform.”

With same-day analytics, advertisers can see what campaign elements led to visits – by publisher, day of week, daypart, network, program, genre and creative – and which audience segments are driving outcomes. Advertisers can use those insights to inform mixes and make optimizations to maximize reach and frequency, unique reach, targeting and outcomes.

“Understanding foot traffic patterns can give a complete picture of real-world consumer behavior,” said Glen Straub, VP of business development, Foursquare. “Foursquare is proud of its unrivaled data quality, and we are happy to know it will help advertisers connect TV ad spend with offline outcomes within the TVSquared platform.”