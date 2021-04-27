SpotX Integrates TVSquared To Measure Brand Lift, Sales

TVSquared said its analytics have been on-boarded by SpotX, enabling connected TV advertisers to measure brand lift, reach, sale and audience measurement.

The added capabilities are available for clients in North America, Europe and Latin America.

“TV transactions are shifting from content to audience, and SpotX is delivering on the promise of CTV by proving that it can be measured and optimized programmatically,” said Jo Kinsella, president of TVSquared. “We are honored to partner with SpotX to make TV more flexible, targetable and accountable for advertisers across the world.”

Allied Global Marketing was the first to utilize the new measurement capabilities for a client running a tune-in campaign.

Allied Global Marketing was able to understand the impact of look-alike audiences, identify which targets were driving subscriptions and make data-informed decisions to optimize ROI, TVSquared said. As a result, it increased look-alike segments by 50% for the client. It also leveraged analytics to reallocate media, shifting impressions to higher-performing publishers and programs, resulting in a 49% increase in response rates.

“The measurement solution offered by SpotX and TVSquared gives us an entirely new way to measure audiences across CTV inventory, and the ability to unlock new targets along the way,” said Evan Ballard, VP, global performance marketing, Allied Global Marketing. “Having this level of precision and granularity for programmatic TV buying is changing how we plan and measure CTV for our clients."

Advertisers in seven countries are currently using the platform for programmatic CTV measurement and attribution.

“Partnering with TVSquared, we are empowering advertisers globally to measure the unparalleled scale of CTV with the same speed, flexibility, and transparency of other traditional digital channels,” said Kristen Williams, senior VP of strategic partnerships, SpotX. “Every media dollar should be tied back to outcomes, and real-time measurement is the key to making that happen. Our clients are unlocking valuable analytics to find and reach targets across publishers, and act on insights to maximize performance and audience activations.”

