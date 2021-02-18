TVSquared, Experian Team Up for Advanced TV Campaign Insights

TVSquared said it is teaming up with Experian to measure the audience segments targeted by advanced TV advertising campaigns.

The combination of TVSquared’s technology and Experian’s data and identity assets will help publishers and advertisers understand who is watching and who is responding, allowing campaigns to be optimized.

Together, the companies say they can measure reach and frequency, unique reach and outcomes for targeted TV campaigns.

“Experian is the gold standard for marketing data that advertisers want to leverage and measure against,” said Bob Ivins, chief strategy officer, TVSquared. “With Experian’s data in ADvantage and ADvantage XP, we’re empowering advertisers to put audiences at the center of their TV strategies, providing always-on measurement to identify not only the audiences reached, but also those most responsive to their campaigns. These performance insights can be leveraged to maximize targeting and activation.”

With the integration of Experian’s data, TVSquared expands its breadth of coverage, which includes smart TV, set-top box and other ad occurrence and exposure data sources.

“We work with the largest media publishers and advertisers in the U.S. to enable and measure digital, addressable and Connected TV campaigns. Extending our capabilities to measure linear TV ad effectiveness is a natural evolution of our TV services,” said Genevieve Juillard, president of marketing services and data quality, Experian. “Our collaboration with TVSquared opens the door for us to help advertisers measure all facets of TV campaigns and reach consumers effectively.”