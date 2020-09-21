Ivins Jumps to TVSquared as Chief Strategy Officer

TV measurement veteran Bob Ivins has joined TVSquared as chief strategy officer.

Ivins, most recently chief data officer at Ampersand, will help TVSquared expand its cross-platform measurement product offerings and work more closely with media companies at a time when more marketers are using data to target their ad campaigns.

(Image credit: TVSquared)

At Ampersand, Ivins was one of TVSquared’s customers. “I always thought what they were doing is good,” he said. “They don’t sell media. They’re solely focused on measurement. I really like the purity of that. Our focus on technology is more in line with what I want to do.”

Ivins said that TVSquared has built its technology to global scale and that he liked its initial products, which were mainly used by brands. He sees opportunity in the kind of deal TVSquared did with Ampersand, integrating its data enterprise-wide in Ampersand’s operation as a sales tool for media companies.

“As TV redefines itself, accelerated by COVID, I think measurement capabilities need to be redefined too,” he said. “And I think TVSquared is a player and hopefully we can help accelerate their growth.”

“Bob is an industry veteran with experience and vision to help us continue to drive the industry forward,” TVSquared president Jo Kinsella said. “He is an excellent addition to the TVSquared team, and will be instrumental in supporting adoption of cross-platform measurement to our global client base.”

Last week, TVSquared said it was working with Blockgraph to provide omnichannel TV measurement and audience activation.

Before joining Ampersand, Ivins was media agency Mindshare’s first chief data officer and Comcast, where he developed its Audience Interconnect Database. He also held posts at Comscore, Nielsen, Yahoo and I/Pro.