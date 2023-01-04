Scripps Networks Promotes Two Distribution Executives

The E.W. Scripps Co.’s national networks division promoted to distribution executives, naming Damian Riordan VP and general manager of distribution and Matthew Hijuelos VP of distribution partnerships.

Riordan joined Scripps when its acquired Ion Media Networks. He will head sales for the national distribution of Scripps networks including Ion, Ion Mystery, Ion Plus, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Newsy and Court TV.

Previously, Riordan was founder and managing principal of Peloton Media Advisors, LLC.

He reports to Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer at Scripps Networks.

“Damian’s vast experience makes him the perfect choice for this newly-created position, leading our efforts to distribute Scripps Networks on every available platform,” Wolf said. “I have known Damian personally and professionally for more than 30 years and I am excited to have him as a business partner as we navigate expanding our footprint in OTA, CTV, OTT, MVPD, vMVPD and anywhere else viewers consume video.”

Hijuelos also joined Scripps during the Ion acquisition. He will lead the strategy, development and execution of distribution partnership efforts across cable, satellite, telco, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Prior to joining Ion Media, Hijuelos served as senior director, business development for Akamai Technologies, ■