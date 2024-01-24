Sandy Kenyon, WABC New York Entertainment Reporter, Shifts to Consultant For ABC’s Owned Stations

Sandy Kenyon, WABC New York entertainment reporter and film critic, has signed on as a consultant for ABC Owned Television Stations. He will partner with producers and reporters across the station group as they “identify new opportunities for innovation and collaboration in entertainment coverage,” the group said.

Kenyon moves out of his on-air role March 31. He signed on with WABC, known as ABC7, in 2005.

He will report to Chad Matthews, ABC Owned Stations president.

“Sandy is the gold standard when it comes to telling meaningful stories about the films, shows and talent that make The Walt Disney Company the global leader in entertainment,” said Debra OConnell, president, networks and TV business operations, Disney Entertainment Television. “We want to harness that talent to amplify the outstanding reporting across our stations as they craft and share industry news that is of interest to our viewers.”

In addition to WABC, Kenyon has appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark, offering awards analysis. His reports and reviews can be seen in New York City taxicabs as part of WABC’s “Taxi TV” program.

“We continue to raise the quality of our storytelling across all platforms and Sandy is an essential part of taking us to the next level,” Matthews said. “Fresh and compelling entertainment stories are an integral part of our broadcast and streaming content strategy, and we want to produce and distribute them in an impactful way that will not only benefit our stations but, most importantly, our communities.”

Before joining WABC, Kenyon’s reports were heard on WINS radio in New York. Prior to that, he was CNN’s chief entertainment correspondent in Los Angeles, where he developed his signature “Hollywood Minute” report.

“I am truly privileged to be presented with such a unique opportunity by Debra and Chad, who continue to transform our business through relentless innovation,” said Kenyon. “I’ve had a front-row seat — literally! — to the biggest events and talent that have shaped the entertainment industry since my early days with CNN, and there’s no company better equipped to tell the stories behind the storytellers than Disney.”