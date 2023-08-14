Philo Launching Fandor Under Agreement With Cineverse

Cineverse said it signed a deal that makes its Fandor streaming service available to Philo subscribers.

Fandor will be part of Philo’s “Movies & More” tier, which is a $3 add-on on top of Philo’s base package.

“The addition of Fandor provides a greater array of choices to Philo’s ‘Movies & More’ add-on package, ensuring consumers will have the opportunity to explore both new and beloved favorites, available for viewing on demand,” said David Chu, executive VP & general manager at Cineverse Networks. “As we continue to aggressively expand the distribution of Fandor, we are certain that this will lead to new fans discovering our indie streaming platform.”

Fandor features independent films, unseen curiosities and new releases from the festival circuit, as well as titlesfilm history.

Philo recently launched three of Cineverse’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) Channels: Comedy Dynamics, ScreamboxTV and The Bob Ross Channel.

Converse's reality lifestyle channel So…Real is expected to launch in the coming months, the companies said.

With a $25 a month base price, Philo is an entertainment-focused streaming service.

In addition to Fandor, Philo’s “More & More” tier includes FMC, Reelz and Sony Movies.