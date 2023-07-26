Cineverse Launches AI Product To Optimize Video Streaming

Cinedigm said it released MatchpointAI, a platform and marketplace aimed at making it easier for content producers, platforms and set makers to manage streaming content.

MatchpointAI uses proprietary technology and third-party tools to provide a low-cost way to process and deliver content at scale with lower error rates.

"MatchpointAI is a watershed moment in the video streaming industry, oering a plethora of unmatched AI capabilities under one roof," said Dr. Sudeept Bhatnagar, head of Cineverse R&D. "As we continue to expand our AI portfolio, MatchpointAI is poised to become the hub for both enterprises' and consumers' video creation and distribution requirements. Our platform's scalability, exibility and extensible framework promise a future of limitless innovation by extending our native capabilities by partnering with best-in-class technology partners that service the video streaming industry."

Proprietary tools including Matchpoint QC for monitoring quality control, Dispatch Detect to create ad breaks within streaming content, and Dispatch Keystone to create graphics for movie and TV series.

Third party tools and plugins come from OpenAI, VionLabs, Papercup AI, Iris.tv, Valossa, Spherex, Venera Technologies CapMate, Venera Technologies Quasar and Audible Magic.

"MatchpointAI represents a monumental leap forward in the streaming industry, delivering unrivaled scalability and robustness," said Marcus Bergström, CEO of Vionlabs,. "With its advanced 3 capabilities and seamless integration of AI tools, MatchpointAI is truly a game-changer. Vionlabs are proud to be part of this transformative journey, contributing our groundbreaking cognitive AI technology to bring next generation metadata to Cineverse and its customers."