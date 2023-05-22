Cinedigm Rebrands As Cineverse To Embrace Focus On Streaming
New stock ticker symbol will be CNVS
Cineverse is the new name of Cinedigm, which announced in March plans to rebrand.
The new name is designed to emphasize the company’s shift from providing digital equipment for movie theaters to streaming.
The company is also changing its stock symbol to CNVS, effective with the opening of the NASDAQ market on Tuesday.
Cinedigm To Launch Its Cineverse Of Brands On September 15
Also Read: Cinedigm To Launch Its Cineverse Of Brands On September 15
Cinedigm announced its name change at the same time it put in place a plan to purchase up to 10 million shares of its stock, which it saw as undervalued..
At the time, Cinedigm stock traded at 53 cents a share. Since March 7, shares have fallen by more than 50%. In early trading Monday the stock was up 0.65% to 29 cents a share.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.