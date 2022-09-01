Cinedigm To Launch Its Cineverse Of Brands On September 15
New home for FAST channels and VOD content
Cinedigm said it is set to launch its Cineverse on September 15.
The Cineverse will serve as the home for the company’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels and video-on-demand services, with an integrated guide to help viewers find the content they want to watch, whether they’re fans of fantasy, horror or other genres.
Built on Cinedigm’s Matchpoint technology, Cineverse will come with an integrated program guide, allowing users to easily browse between channels.
Channels on the hub include Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, Dove, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting, and Comedy Dynamics.
Cineverse initially will be available via Apple iOS , Google Android Samsung Tizen and Roku. Cineverse said it will be announcing additional distribution partners and new product features later this year. ■
