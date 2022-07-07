Cinedigm Updates Streaming Platform To Unite Channels in New Cineverse

Cinedigm said it will use an enhanced version of its streaming tech platform to launch Cineverse, a new service that will unite all of the company’s linear channels, as well as more than 46,000 video-on-demand titles.

“The new tech platform, Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve consumers’ streaming experience,” Cinedigm said. It also enables Cinedigm and its content partners to launch new channels and full-featured streaming apps employing a variety of business models.

Cineverse will showcase a dozen of Cinedigm’s free ad-supported streaming television channels when it launches in late August. The new Matchpoint technology will enable the platform to launch with 15,000 available VOD titles.

The service will include the entire VOD content catalog and selection of free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels spanning various genres that are currently part of Cinehouse, a streaming service acquired with Digital Media Rights earlier this year.

Cineverse will have an integrated program guide enabling viewers to browse by channel and offer content recommendations and search based on themes, storylines and mood.

The platform will also offer new Hollywood releases on a transactional rental basis.

Working with LiveLike, an audience engagement platform, Cineverse will have gamification elements, allowing viewers to earn loyalty points redeemable for digital prizes and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Cineverse will launch on iOS, Android, Roku and Samsung devices and the web on desktops. It is also expected to be available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, webOS and HTML by the end of the year.

A premium subscription option with access to additional content and an ad-free option will be available in the fall, Cinedigm said.

Cinedigm acquired the Matchpoint technology when it bought FoundationTV last year .

“Our incredible engineering team in India has been working hard to maintain Matchpoint’s position as an industry-leading solution for building a streaming video service — one that can deliver content at scale to more than 75 different digital platforms in a fully automated manner — as well as distribute third-party content at half the cost of leading competitors,” Cinedigm chief technology and product officer Tony Huidor said. “We are pleased with the achievements that have been made to date and look forward to showing how our technology, along with some new innovative features, will enhance the user experience for all of our channels — starting with our forthcoming service, Cineverse.”

Cinedigm’s streaming networks including Con TV, Screambox, Fandor, AsianCrush, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network, Real Madrid.tv, El Rey Network, Dove Channel, Bloody Disgusting, The Elvis Presley Channel and The Bob Ross Channel. ■