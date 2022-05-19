Comcast Launches AsianCrush Channel from Cinedigm’s DMR
RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp, Cinehouse to be added later this year
Cinedigm’s Digital Rights Management unit said its AsianCrush unit has been launched on Comcast platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.
Comcast will also launch DMR’s RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp and Cinehouse streaming channels later this year.
“We’re excited to bring fans of AsianCrush, RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp, and Cinehouse another way to enjoy our premium content,” said John Stack, DMR’s director of digital distribution and content strategy. “Comcast’s entertainment platforms deliver world-class viewing experiences to its customers and we’re thrilled to have DMR’s apps join the Comcast family.”
AsianCrush features pan-Asian entertainment, including popular TV dramas and movies, award-winning indies and genre classics.
Cinedigm acquired DMR in January for $22 million.
The company reported earlier this month that its streaming advertising revenue grew 192% in 2021 and that it expects to outperform the CTV market in 2022. ■
