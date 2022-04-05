The Roku Channel Adds AsianCrush to U.S. Linear Channel Lineup

The Roku Channel has added AsianCrush to its linear channel lineup in the U.S.

AsianCrush, which provides Pan-Asian entertainment programming, was picked up by The Roku Channel in December in Canada. It joins a list of channels from Digital Media Rights already on The Roku Channel in the U.S., including RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp and Coroco.

DMR was recently acquired by Cinedigm, boosting its clout with distributors.

“Our relationship with The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada has been mutually-beneficial since it began nearly two years ago, and we’re pleased to find new opportunities to utilize what each company does best,” said John Stack, DMR’s director of digital distribution and content strategy. “We believe The Roku Channel users will enjoy viewing the wide variety of Asian entertainment that AsianCrush consistently delivers, and are delighted to be expanding the reach of this popular, premium content.” ■