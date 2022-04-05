Roku Channel Adds 16 More Linear 'Networks' From Brands Including A&E, WildBrain and FilmRise
By Daniel Frankel published
Roku Channel lineup of repeat-laden themed channels swells to more than 275
Roku has announced the addition of 16 channels to its Live TV Zone, the "live" linear channel guide existing within its ad-supported Roku Channel superstructure.
The additions include channels from well-known brands including A&E, WildBrain and FilmRise, and they swell the ranks of the Live TV Zone to more than 275 channels.
For Roku, the game is about getting folks on its platform -- it has 60.1 million active accounts now. And once they're on Roku, it's about keeping users, you know, "engaged" ... and monetizing that engagement with never-ending iterations of advanced advertising.
It's a darned fine business, whether Wall Street wants to acknowledge that or not.
Here's what's being added to the Roku Channel fold (loglines provided by Roku):
> AsianCrush: From top Korean, Chinese, to Japanese TV dramas, the most diverse catalog of premium Asian content in the digital space.
> Caught in Providence: Judge Frank Caprio takes an empathetic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.
> Cinevault Classics: Hitch a ride back to the Old West featuring films from Columbia Pictures.
> Deal Zone: Go big or go home. Follow the hunt for the best deals around, with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions, and road trips.
> FilmRise Anime: Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas Bakugan and Beyblade.
> FilmRise Black TV: Black-led movies and TV shows starring legends like Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and more.
> FilmRise British TV: Get obsessed with hit British series like Doc Martin, Coronation Street, Peak Practice and Peep Show.
> Homeful: Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, this free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that viewers love to binge.
Kartoon Channel!: A family entertainment destination delivering fun, safe, and engaging content full of humor, adventure, and discovery!
LIV TV: LIV TV, home of binge-worthy premium international content including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance
> New KMovies: Your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade.
OnDemand China: ODC is your home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemand China library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content. Not only do we provide the newest Chinese shows and movies, we have a huge catalog of popular content from years past as well.
> Perform: Watch these up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight.
> Strawberry Shortcake: Inspiring girls to make the world a better, sweet-smelling place, where every berries effort can make a difference.
> The Dick Van Dyke Show: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.
> Torque: From custom rides to thrill rides, your full-service destination for those who love a high-octane world is here.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.