Roku Channel Adds 16 More Linear 'Networks' From Brands Including A&E, WildBrain and FilmRise

Roku has announced the addition of 16 channels to its Live TV Zone, the "live" linear channel guide existing within its ad-supported Roku Channel superstructure.

The additions include channels from well-known brands including A&E, WildBrain and FilmRise, and they swell the ranks of the Live TV Zone to more than 275 channels.

For Roku, the game is about getting folks on its platform -- it has 60.1 million active accounts now. And once they're on Roku, it's about keeping users, you know, "engaged" ... and monetizing that engagement with never-ending iterations of advanced advertising.

It's a darned fine business, whether Wall Street wants to acknowledge that or not.

Here's what's being added to the Roku Channel fold (loglines provided by Roku):

> AsianCrush: From top Korean, Chinese, to Japanese TV dramas, the most diverse catalog of premium Asian content in the digital space.

> Caught in Providence: Judge Frank Caprio takes an empathetic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.

> Cinevault Classics: Hitch a ride back to the Old West featuring films from Columbia Pictures.

> Deal Zone: Go big or go home. Follow the hunt for the best deals around, with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions, and road trips.

> FilmRise Anime: Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas Bakugan and Beyblade.

> FilmRise Black TV: Black-led movies and TV shows starring legends like Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and more.

> FilmRise British TV: Get obsessed with hit British series like Doc Martin, Coronation Street, Peak Practice and Peep Show.

> Homeful: Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, this free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that viewers love to binge.

Kartoon Channel!: A family entertainment destination delivering fun, safe, and engaging content full of humor, adventure, and discovery!

LIV TV: LIV TV, home of binge-worthy premium international content including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance

> New KMovies: Your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade.

OnDemand China: ODC is your home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemand China library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content. Not only do we provide the newest Chinese shows and movies, we have a huge catalog of popular content from years past as well.

> Perform: Watch these up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight.

> Strawberry Shortcake: Inspiring girls to make the world a better, sweet-smelling place, where every berries effort can make a difference.

> The Dick Van Dyke Show: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.

> Torque: From custom rides to thrill rides, your full-service destination for those who love a high-octane world is here.