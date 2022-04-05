Roku Using Nielsen Technology for Dynamic Linear Ad Insertion
By Jon Lafayette published
AMC Networks, Crown, Discovery, Paramount in beta program
Roku said it has launched Dynamic Linear Ads in a beta program.
Roku is using technology it acquired when it bought Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising unit last year to insert commercials targeting different viewers in the same ad pods within linear channels
Also: Roku Ready To Make Streaming Pitch to In-Person NewFront
Programmers including AMC Networks, Crown Family Media Networks, Discovery and Paramount are participating in the beta program, and Roku said it is calling for more publishers to join before the commercial launch of Dynamic Linear Ads.
NIelsen had convinced A+E Networks, AMC, CBS, Discovery, Fox, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia to test its technology with addressable ad campaigns in 2020.
Roku said its Dynamic LInear Ads will give publishers the performance and accountability of digital advertising on linear TV and will bring incremental viewers beyond linear TV and streaming. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
