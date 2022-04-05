Roku Using Nielsen Technology for Dynamic Linear Ad Insertion

With Dynamic LInear Ads, viewers watching the same channel can see different commercials.

Roku said it has launched Dynamic Linear Ads in a beta program.

Roku is using technology it acquired when it bought Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising unit last year to insert commercials targeting different viewers in the same ad pods within linear channels

Also: Roku Ready To Make Streaming Pitch to In-Person NewFront

Programmers including AMC Networks, Crown Family Media Networks, Discovery and Paramount are participating in the beta program, and Roku said it is calling for more publishers to join before the commercial launch of Dynamic Linear Ads.

NIelsen had convinced A+E Networks, AMC, CBS, Discovery, Fox, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia to test its technology with addressable ad campaigns in 2020.

Roku said its Dynamic LInear Ads will give publishers the performance and accountability of digital advertising on linear TV and will bring incremental viewers beyond linear TV and streaming. ■