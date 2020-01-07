Networks Join as Nielsen Launches Addressable Test

Nielsen said it has begun a beta launch of its addressable TV platform and that A+E Networks, AMC Networks, CBS, Discovery, Fox, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia are running addressable campaigns as part of the test.

The test is designed to evaluate how the platform interoperates with existing and new workflows. The beta program will run through the first half of 2020.

"As programmers take on the challenge of unlocking the value of their 14 minutes per hour of advertising time, they require solutions to manage complex addressability workflows," said Kelly Abcarian, general manager, Advanced Video Advertising at Nielsen. "Having programmers engage with Nielsen's Addressable TV Advertising solution to execute test campaigns with brands will allow us to evaluate the end-to-end touchpoints across an addressable TV media buy."

Nielsen said it expects a commercial debut later this year.

Nielsen has run several trials of its addressable system.

"CBS is excited about the potential of addressable TV, and we recognize the need for standard workflows to scale solutions across the ecosystem. As a participant in the previous trial, CBS engaged with Nielsen to provide insight into TV programmer workflows. We look forward to continuing the momentum via this beta, to test the platform and evaluate the results," said Mike Dean, senior VP, Advanced Advertising and Automation, CBS.

The system’s capabilities include ad inventory and campaign management, audience targeting, ad decisioning, dynamic ad replacement, and C3/C7 measurement reconciliation as necessary.

“At Discovery, we are committed to enhancing TV measurement capabilities, and we are excited to integrate Nielsen's platform into our robust suite of advanced advertising products," said Keith Kazerman, executive VP, Digital Sales, Advanced Advertising and Research for Discovery. "Addressable advertising not only offers advertisers an unprecedented level of precision and efficiency, it also provides viewers with a better experience. Together as an industry, our work with this platform will move TV advertising forward."

Nielsen said.platform's open and flexible approach is compatible with existing industry standards, including VAST and SCTE.

“WarnerMedia has spent the last half-decade developing industry-leading audience-based capabilities that empower advertising to deliver more relevant brand messaging to the audiences that matter most to their business," said Dan Aversano, senior VP of Ad Innovation and Programmatic Solutions, WarnerMedia Ad Sales. "We believe that all digital and linear modalities where consumers engage with our premium content should be addressable. This will help create more engaging and relevant ad experiences for our consumers and more effective advertising for agency and advertiser partners. We look forward to working with Nielsen through this beta period to uncover new opportunities to expand our effort towards that goal."