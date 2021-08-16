Revived El Rey Network Premiering Exclusively on Roku Channel Aug. 17

Roku, reviving another failed media outlet, said it will be the first to bring the revived El Rey Network to streaming viewers on Aug. 17.

El Rey shut down as a cable network after seven years on Jan. 1, shortly after Univision pulled out of the channel.

Roku this year also revived programming from Quibi, the short-form mobile streaming service that spent billions on content but quickly went out of business. Roku has dubbed the Quibi shows as “Roku Originals.”

The El Rey channel was started by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

Roku said it will give streamers access to more than 150 hours of original programming and be the first AVOD destination to watch Rodriguez’s feature film Red 11.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to embark on an exciting new journey with Robert Rodriguez and El Rey Network,” said Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD, The Roku Channel.

“With 9 out of 10 U.S. Hispanic households streaming in the U.S., it is clear there is a growing demand for engaging, high quality Latinx entertainment. El Rey is changing the programming world in an exciting way that speaks to the future of audience discovery and engagement,” Hovey said. “AVOD is the place for content creators to connect with highly engaged audiences and The Roku Channel is proud to be the exclusive first ever streaming home for the El Rey Network.”